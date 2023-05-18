Civil Society organisations have expressed concern over the impact of operations by foreign oil companies in the Niger Delta.

The extraction by these companies of fossil fuel has polluted the environment and livelihoods of some indigenous communities.

They want the federal government to come to their aid and help transition to clean renewable energy.

The oil rich Niger Delta region in Nigeria has over the years attracted foreign oil companies eager to exploit the resources and bring revenue to the country, but the investment they’ve got have come at a cost to host communities whose environment have been polluted by the activities of these oil companies.

The massive oil spill in Ogoni land affecting livelihoods and the help of residents in the affected communities is a clear example.

The federal government has spent billions of dollars trying to restore Ogoni land and other polluted communities.

President Buhari’s administration have approved various projects worth 326 billion naira to the ministries of environment, transport, Water Resources Youth and sports Finance, works and housing.

The group is calling out foreign companies like Shell, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and total energies for their failure to meet climate change objectives set up by the United Nations.

At a conference, leaders of various groups shed light on the reason why the cleanup project has not been successful.

The group wants stakeholders involved in the cleanup of Ogoni land and Niger Delta to join hands together by tackling corruption and politics in order to have a successful project