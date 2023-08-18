The family of Alafuro Peterside, who was killed by a police officer in Port Harcourt, is demanding justice.

The father of three was shot by the police officer in front of his wife

and children in what was a fatal end to an outdoor family time out.

Another day, another innocent life snuffed out by a bullet fired from

the rifle of a trigger-happy police officer.

42-year-old Alafuro Peterside was spending time with his family at a

spot in the city, but little did his wife and children know that it

would be the last night they would see him alive.

Eyewitnesses say there appeared to have been a robbery incident at the

spot even though there was gunfire.

When we visited the bereaved family, the victim’s wife was still in

shock about why the policeman attached to the location chose to open fire when normalcy had returned.

Alafuro Peterside was shot in the chest and doctors were unable to save

his life.

It’s been two weeks since the Peterside family was thrown into mourning.

Amidst fears that the matter may be swept under the carpet, the police have assured that justice will be done.

This area, popularly called stadium road where the tragic incident

occurred, will always trigger sad memories for Mrs. Peterside and her

children.

Only time will tell how well they can recover from witnessing the

killing of their husband and father by a police officer whose job was to provide security.