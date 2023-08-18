President Bola Tinubu has called for patience and understanding of Nigerians over the current economic crunch.

The president who was represented at the book presentation of chief Edwin Clark in Abuja says, the hard times are just but for a period and will lead to better times in the nation.

These are not the best of times for Nigerians.

The high cost of living, increase in the cost of pump price, high inflation rate, dollar increase against the naira, are all challenges which Nigerians have to live with.

The federal government has introduced some economic policies to help restore the economy but some Nigerians are worried they are not bringing relief as quickly as they expect.

Here at this event, President Bola Tinubu encourages Nigerians to be patient and keep faith as his administration is doing everything possible to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

The presentation of this book bring together traditional leaders as well as some of Nigeria’s present and past leaders.

They want Nigerians to continue to work together and not undermine the power of the nation’s diversity.

The book which talks about the life of the elder statesman, hopes to fill various gaps in the history of Nigeria’s journey into statehood and nation building.

