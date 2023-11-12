Nigerians have been urged to have strong believe and continue to support the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as encapsulated in his renewed hope agenda of his administration.

The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako made this known at the 2023 Ayetoro Day and the grand reception organized in his honour.

It was another edition of the annual Ayetoro festival put together to Forster unity and promote development but with special programmes and celebration of excellence.

The event, held at the premises of the Comprehensive High School Ayetoro parade notable personalities across the country, including the Minister of Environment who was represented by his Chief of Staff and accompanied by Directors and heads of other agencies.

Eminent personalities from within and outside the state joined the Alaye of Ayetoro and his people to celebrate the day and one of them who has been elevated to the position of the Minister of the federal republic.

While appreciating them for their show of love and support, the minister of State for Environment who used the opportunity of the programme to launch President Bola Ahmed Tinubu free prescription glasses distribution and medical outreach said the President has a lot to offer the country and called for more support and prayers for him to succeed.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi commended the minister for his outstanding qualities and prayed for him to excel in office.

The event also featured donation in support of the development of Ayetoro land as different groups call for attention on the Ayetoro Olorunda-Abeokuta Road.