An appeal has gone to Nigerians exercise a little patience with president Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he implements policies which are aimed at bringing about positive change to the country’s current situation.

A cross section of stalwarts of the All Progressives Party in Oyo state made the appeal while speaking at a political function held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The party leaders, who reassured Nigerians about the country being in capable hands, described the president’s decisions as bold measures, acknowledging that the resulting hardships would be temporary.

In his words, the lawmaker representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Aderemi Oseni expressed hope in the dexterity of the new leadership of the 10 National Assembly, urging Nigerians to expect the best out of them.