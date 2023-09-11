The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering

wants the Federal Government to promulgate policies that are Technically inclined, to drive the manufacturing sector.

The promulgation of such policies they say will transmit to meaningful economic revolution, and industrialization in the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled an eight-point agenda to turn around the economy and make life comfortable for all Nigerians through the Minister of Finance.

The agenda includes food security; ending poverty; economic growth and job creation; access to capital; improving security; improving the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate; rule of law; and fighting corruption.

Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering believes President Tinubu must go a step further

It is tasking government to promulgate clearly defined Technically inclined policies to help drive the needed economic growth as it believes the development of any nation is significantly tied to technological advancement.

Revamping the technical colleges in the country, strengthening the capacity of Engineering Technologists and removing the disparity between Polytechnic and University qualifications will go along way to create jobs and grow the economy.