Nigerians have been urged to guide against speaking about things that can cause disunity, hatred and division in the country.

Some Christian leaders made this known in Abeokuta while speaking about Divine Speed and opportunities in the country despite numerous challenges

The 2023 general elections have come and gone but Nigerians may not forget how some politicians allowed ethnic profiling and religious sentiments dominate their campaigns.

While speaking about the negative trend and reasons why citizens must do away with such, a frontline pastor in Ogun State, Lawrence Achudume said Nigerians must unite for the peace and development of the country.

While speaking on Divine Speed, Lawrence Achudume said with good leadership and attitudinal change, Nigeria will get it right and things will move in the right direction for the people.

He said with fear of God, sincerity and commitment to the progress of the country, divine Speed can be achieved.

Citizens were also admonished to live in unity and peace; preach oneness and work towards achieving a better Nigeria.

10TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY: OSITA IZUNASO MEETS BUHARI, TALKS ABOUT SENATE PRESIDENCY AMBITION

The Politicking to select principal officers of the 10th national assembly is already getting interesting as contenders are busy consulting, negotiating, and reaching out as part of efforts to advance their ambitions.

Senator Osita Izunaso representing Imo West senatorial district was at the presidential villa in Abuja to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest for the position of Senate President and perhaps get Mr. President’s backing.

Senator Izunaso says the position should be zoned to the southeast for the sake of fairness and he insists he is the most senior Senator by rank that should occupy the highest seat in the Senate.