The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has cautioned political leaders and actors against making provocative and unguarded statements which could drag the country into unnecessary conflict and anarchy.While reckless statements from inconsequential individuals can be easily ignored, this is not so of those from respected political and religious leaders.

The Council says it is important that patriotic and well-meaning Nigerian leaders support unrelenting adherence to process and procedure in the on-going electoral process.

“This is because any inclination to unprocedural decision or action at this critical time is a direct call for anarchy which will not yield any positive outcome to the Nation”.

Advertisement

It also counsels the Independent National Electoral Commission to remain undistracted and committed to its duty until it discharges it to its logical conclusion.

NSCIA also urged Muslims to avoid any form of violence, no matter the level of provocation from any quarters.