The Ekiti State Chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD) has shown appreciation to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the employment granted to sign language interpreters in the state.

Mr. Olajide Benjamin who spoke on behalf of the chairman and members of the group expressed gratitude to the Governor for associating himself with the JONAPWD as part of his promises which he made during his campaign while aspiring to become the Governor of the State.

The secretary of the association also expressed that people living with disability in the state has become included in Governor Oyebanji’s administration, adding that the state government has not deprived them of socio-economic activities as well as other programs through the office of Commuity Communications which serves as an intermediary between the state government and the people in the grassroots.

Olajide however pleaded with the state government to kindly consider people living with disabilities for more employment opportunities as it unveils.

In the same vein , the Ekiti State leadership of Persons With Disability support group for BAO expressed appreciation to the Governor for the assistance he rendered to one of their members lying on the hospital bed for financial support.

The Leader of the group ,Mr Gbenga Obanise expressed gratitude to the governor for ameliorating poverty amidst them and for gradually bringing an end to their suffering in some other areas of life, noting that the governor has been their major source of help within the short space of time he assumed office.

They expressed gratitude to the Governor for his gesture towards them, and pledged their undiluted support for his administration .