The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Communications, Mrs. Mary Oso-Omotoso, has described the Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration as a trailblazer in inclusive governance, setting an unprecedented standard for Ekiti State.

Addressing participants at a Stakeholders’ training organized by the Advocacy for Women with Disabilities (AWWDI) in Ado Ekiti, Omotoso emphasized that Governor Oyebanji places immense importance on the well-being of persons with disabilities, urging them to recognize their pivotal role in his vision for the state.

She stated that marginalization of persons with disabilities has no place in Ekiti State under Progressives government , noting that aside enacting and implementing the Ekiti Disability Law during the immediate past administration, the present administration is dedicated to addressing the needs of people with disabilities.

“Upon assuming office, Governor Oyebanji prioritized inclusivity by first approving automatic employment of sign language interpreters in key government institutions such as Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, State owned Television station , and others “.

“In alignment with the disability law’s five percent employment benchmark, a significant number of persons with disabilities have been welcomed into the state’s civil service. This move not only fulfills legal obligations but also reflects commitment of Governor Oyebanji in creating equal opportunities for all.”

“Governor Oyebanji’s dedication to enhancing the welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) goes beyond mere compliance. He further strengthened his commitment by appointing a Special Adviser on Special Education and Social Inclusion. This strategic move aims to foster an even more inclusive and supportive environment for PWDs in the state”, she said .

Omotosho revealed that people with disabilities hold a special place as critical stakeholders in the government’s comprehensive plan.

Omotosho lauded the organizers of the programme for introducing such an empowering initiative to Ekiti State, aiming to uplift disabled women and help them lead meaningful lives as integral members of the society.

Reacting, Mr. Funso Olajide, the General Secretary of the Joint National Association of People with Disability (JONAPWD) alongside other stakeholders at the programme, expressed gratitude to Governor Oyebanji for his unwavering support for PWD community in Ekiti State and encouraged the Governor to constitute the disability agency’s board members soon .