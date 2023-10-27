A Federal high court sitting in Enugu has declared the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB as unlawful.

Delivering his judgement, Justice A.O Onovo described the 2017 proscription exercise by the South East Governors and the Federal Government as gross violation the people fundamental human rights

The court refused to align itself with the thought that the executive proscription of IPOB as terrorist group by South East Governors as discriminatory against the people.

Justice Onovo however faulted the proscription of IPOB as a terrorist organisation, with a request of public apology and 8 billion naira is fine warranted, for the actions taken by the South East Governors and Federal Government.

In the substantive suit, the court granted relief 1-3 in the petition and dismissed 6-7 on grounds of jurisdiction, for not able to entertain the Nnamdi Kanu petition before the Supreme Court.