Ikole community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State has donated twenty hectares of land to the Federal Government for the smooth take-off of the newly approved Federal Medical Centre, Ikole Ekiti.

This was confirmed by the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Adewunmi Fasiku during a rally by members of the community to appreciate President Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of the upgrade of the Ikole Specialist Hospital to a Federal Medical Centre.

The people in their large numbers carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Thank You Mr President, Health Care Transformation Approved, Ikole FMC is a reality, Thank You Oyebanji just to mention but a few.

Speaking on behalf of the monarch, the Olotinoba Ode of Ikole who is the second in command to the Elekole, High Chief Oluwasayo Okunola and the Asolo of Ikole who is also the Chairman Traditional Chiefs in Ekiti, Chief Olu Ogunsakin said the approval of the Medical Centre was the best thing that has happened to the community in recent years, hence the need to guide it jealousy.

According to them, the hospital will enhance better access to qualitative health care delivery by people and fast track economic growth.

Like oliver twist, the community leaders called on government to assist in putting an end to the upsurge in kidnapping in the area and providing them with more social amenities.

Also in their contributions, the Alamo of Ilamo, Oba Adebayo Awoseyila, the Chairman, Ikole Local Government, Chief Bayo Omojola and Chairperson, Ikole West LCDA, Mrs. Mosunmola Adeyemo affirmed that the location of the FMC in Ikole is a blessing.

They noted that the hospital would attract infrastructure development and create employment for the teeming youths.

Also some women in the community affirmed that the new hospital would put an end to the era of traveling to Ado Ekiti and Ido to get health care services.