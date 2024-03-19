Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the process of complete remodelling and renovation of Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital to meet the challenges of the growing need for tertiary medical services in Zamfara State.

The governor approved the process for the renovation of the specialist hospital on Monday during the nineteenth (19th) Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the process would begin immediately and that the remodelling is expected to restore the facility to a modern and functional health centre.

According to the statement, the decision was made in line with the recent declaration of a state of emergency in the Zamfara health sector.

“Governor Lawal approved the process for the immediate remodelling of the Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital” The statement reads.

“The State Specialist Hospital has been in disrepair for a long time and has inadequate medical equipment. As a result, patients have had to travel to Sokoto or Kaduna for kidney dialysis and other critical medical tests.

Mustapha Falaki, the Managing Director of Minjirya Health Services Limited, presented to the council on the specialist hospital’s current state and the next steps in the remodeling process”

“As part of the hospital’s remodeling plan, new structures and medical facilities will be built, machines will be equipped, and end-user training will be provided to make the Specialist Hospital a modern and well-equipped healthcare facility that will provide quality healthcare services to the people of the state.

During the council meeting other crucial matters were discussed

Among them is the state social protection policy. This policy is aimed at bringing together various Social Protection Interventions that align with the vision of Zamfara State as one of Nigeria’s development hubs. The policy will also clear the air on strategies and policies to help guide public and private investments in social protection.