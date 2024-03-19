The Federal Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lab Four, a United States firm, to establish sustainable employment opportunities for Nigerian youth.

According to the Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, this initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s 8-point agenda, relating to global trade agreements and talent exchange worldwide.

With a population of over 200 million people and 75% of that as youth, plus, Nigeria’s unemployment rate which surged to 5.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2023, the narrative needs to change.

This is why the Federal Government through the National Talent Export Programme is working towards employing over 1 million Nigerians within the span of 5 years through business process outsourcing.

Some of the business process outsourcing roles, such as virtual administrative assistants and telesales representatives, have gotten attention from stakeholders. These roles are poised to elevate Nigeria’s status as a prime destination for service export and outsourcing.

The collective presence of stakeholders from various sectors at this meeting underscores Nigeria’s commitment to forging a strong path for youth development and mutual prosperity across the world.