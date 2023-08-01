Secretary General Ohaneze Youths organization is appealing to Igbo youths to join hands with the South East governments to end the Monday Sit At Home order in the Region.

The Igbo Apex Social Cultural Group Youths Group Drawn From Five South East States Converge on Enugu For the Solidarity March.

There have been several efforts by government, stakeholders and individuals aimed at discontinuing the Enforcement of civil unrest in the South East Region. But not much has been achieved so far.

Also, recently, several efforts were made including improving security architecture, engaging with town Union heads, market leaders, civil society Organizations on the need to stop the about 2 years sit at home order

But converged on the state capital are representatives of Ohanaeze Youths organization who are here to lend their voices to the cancellation of SiT at Home order.

Aside that, the National Association of Nigerian Students is urging Enugu youths to lead in the Advocacy.

Meanwhile, commercial activities have surged in Enugu as major Markets, Shopping Mails, banks, civil service offices comply appreciably to End Sit at Home order.

At Mkpokiti Women Weaving Market and Abakpa market, it recorded full markets and vehicular operation compliance.

Recently, the IPOB leader letter written through his special counsel Alloy Ejimakor authenticated by his Chief of Staff Rita Anibogu validated the claim to stop the enforcement of the Sit at Home order in the South East.