Members of the Osun Civil Society Coalition have called on the federal Government to ensure those that have benefitted from the payment of subsidy on fuel at the detriment of the country are prosecuted.

They stated this during a peaceful protest organized in Osogbo to mobilize Nigerians ahead of the NLC planned protest on Wednesday.

It’s an awareness protest ahead of planned nationwide rally by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC on Wednesday against increase in price of fuel.

The State Police Command provide enough security personnel to ensure the protest is not hijacked by hoodlums.

Led by members of Osun Civil Society Coalition, the protesters say their action becomes imperative going by the hardship Nigerians have been subjected to, as a result of the hike price of fuel and it’s attendant effects on the economy.

They all throw their weight behind the removal of fuel subsidy but maintain that palliatives should have been rolled out.

The protesters acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the federal Government and leadership of the NLC to cushion the effects of the hardship but noted that Nigerians who constitute larger population of the country have to be considered in any palliatives to be rolled out.

Representatives of students body are not left out as they raised concern about tuition fee increase.

They expressed their readiness to join NLC in the protest against some of the Government policies that are affecting the livelihood of Nigerians.