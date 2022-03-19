Unknown persons burn Country home of Ohanaeze President

The country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, at Awo- Omanma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state has been burnt by yet to be identified gunmen.

Confirming the incident, the Public relations officer in the state Mike Abattam says the hoodlums who came in vehicles threw petrol bombs in the house damaging properties.

Abattam added that no live was lost as Professor Obiozor was not in the house when the incident happened.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police Rabiu Hussaini has deployed all tactical team to the area to maintain law and order while investigation into the incident has already commenced.