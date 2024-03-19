The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, through it’s Religious Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Nigeria, has launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Programs in Abuja.

The inaugural event saw the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, alongside various officials and heads of Islamic associations and institutions in Nigeria.

The iftar program is set to provide Ramadan meals at 45 centers across Nigeria, benefiting approximately 60,000 Muslim men and women during the month of Ramadan.