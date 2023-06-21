Sokoto state Governor Ahmed Aliyu has expressed disappointment over the state and condition of the state own Specialists hospital located within Sokoto metropolis.

The governor who paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital disguised and rode on tricycle also known as Keke NAPEP alongside his spokesperson arrived the specialist hospital sokoto at about midnight and went straight to inspect wards and other parts of the hospital.

A statement issued by the press secretary to the governor Abubakar Bawa said the governor expressed shock and disbelieved over the condition of the state health facility operating at midnight without electricity supply.

Mr. Bawa revealed in the statement that patients and hospitals staff in most of the wards visited were seen providing alternative sources of power while others were using their cell phones and torchlight to illuminate the hospital wards.

The governor met some of the hospital staff sleeping whiles others were sitting outside the hospital ward for lack of electricity in the hospital.

The Press Secretary also highlighted that the governor met a former Chief Medical Director of the hospital Dr. Nuhu Kabi who blamed the lack of electricity in the hospital to the failure of the previous administration in the state to give the hospital the cash allocation for running the hospital for over nine months now.