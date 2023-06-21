Nigeria is setting the pace as it is now the first African Country to consider an oiled wildlife contingency plan.

This plan is a whole approach to ensuring its biodiversity is protected

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency is collaborating with the Global initiative for West, Central and Southern Africa at this 4 day international workshop on oiled wildlife contingency plan.

The plan is aimed at ensuring a safe balance of the ecosystem and protect wildlife in the event of an oil spill.

The advantage of this to Nigeria’s ecosystem and biodiversity cannot be downplayed.

This contingency plan will particularly ensure some of the country’s wildlife doesn’t go into extinction and further boost food production especially in the Niger Delta region.

The DG says the plan includes an oiled wildlife park where rescued species will be taken to and kept.