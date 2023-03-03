It is World Wildlife Day and the UN has issued a stern warning that one million species are at risk of going extinct because of habitat degradation, fossil fuel pollution, and the escalating climate disaster.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the world to “end this war on nature” and emphasized the need for bolder actions to reduce emissions, accelerate renewables and build climate resilience.

This year’s celebration marks 50 years since a major agreement to limit the trade of endangered animals and plants.

In Africa, partnerships between wildlife conservation organizations and local communities have helped to reduce human-wildlife conflict and promote the sustainable use of natural resources.

To conserve wildlife, governments and organisations must recognise their national importance, identify threats to their long-term survival, and establish sustainable and adaptable collaborative approaches.

In addition, supporting ecotourism as a sustainable source of income and ensuring that necessary laws are in place to protect rare habitats can also help strengthen a strong commitment among society at large to protecting one of Earth’s most valuable assets: its diversity of life.

World Wildlife Day is not only a time to celebrate the unique biodiversity of our planet but also an opportunity to educate the next generation on the importance of wildlife conservation.