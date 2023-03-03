The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has presented food items to victims of Maiduguri Monday Market fire incident in Borno state, North-East Nigeria.

The Minister made the presentation to the Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum when she paid a condolence visit to the state government.

Among the food items presented include 20 bags of 25kg rice, 10 cartons of macaroni and Spaghetti and 5,000 gallons of vegetable oil.

The Minister who accompanied His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to visit the ruins left of the Maiduguri Monday Market, expressed sadness at the complete destruction of the biggest trading hub in the North East region while briefing the President.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, I deeply sympathize with the state government and people of Borno state on this unfortunate fire incident. I have directed the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to assess the level of damage but from what we are seeing now, it appears nothing was left by the inferno. Everything here was burnt.

“After the assessment, the Ministry will submit a full report to Mr President to seek special intervention for the victims.

“We are handing over 20 bags of 25kg rice, 10 cartons of macaroni and Spaghetti and 5,000 gallons of vegetable oil. Your Excellency, this is an emergency relief intervention but we will collaborate with the Borno State Government to provide building materials to rebuild the market.”

The Chairman of the Market Association, Awaji Bukar expressed deep appreciation to the President for the visit and appealed for more support from the Federal Government to assuage the colossal loss incurred by the traders.