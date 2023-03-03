Former Governor of Old Anambra state Jim Nwobodo has appealed to politicians to refrain from using inflammatory statement that may cause civil unrest in Enugu state.

He gave the advise while addressing newsmen at his country home, in Amechi Awkunamaw, Enugu South local government area of Enugu State .

The February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections may have come and gone, but leaves issues yet to be settled.

The election was Largely

described as an exercise that springs up new set of leaders in the country’s political lexicon.

In Enugu, South East Nigeria, Labour Party was ascribed to have won overwhelming seats in the National Assembly election.

Reacting to recent video, by Senator-Elect for Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Okey Ezea, Former Governor of Old Anambra state Jim Nwobodo condemned the alleged Incitement in the online video.

The octogenarian warns against utterances that can drum up war, saying it should be completely discouraged.

He cautioned against threatening voter, who wants to vote for candidates of their choice on the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Earlier, the state People’s Democratic Party campaign council in a statement, wrote the Inspector General of Police to arrest the Senator Elect of the Labour Party, Okey Ezea for the alleged Incitement and using divisive words on the people of Nsukka and Nkanu Indigenes of Enugu state.

ACCORD PARTY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE CONGRATULATES TINUBU

The presidential candidate of the Accord party , Professor Christopher Imumolen has congratulated the president elect , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a well deserved victory.

Mr Imumolen congratulate all Nigerians for the passion and patriotism that inspired their participation in last Saturday’s general elections.

He added that their level of awareness and involvement in the electoral process was a clear sign that they understood the enormous powers they wield in deciding the outcomes of such polls, and by extension, the candidates upon whom they ultimately entrust their collective destinies.

For the accord Presidential candidate, the interest of Nigeria should be considered far above any primordial sentiments when current dissatisfaction over the conduct of the elections is being ventilated, to forestall any breakdown of law and order across the country.

