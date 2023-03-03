Nigerians have called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure quality representation in his administration.

On the 25th of February, Nigerians went to the polls to decide who will steer the ship of the country for another period of four years.

After the exercise, the Independent national electoral commission declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu winner of the presidential election after polling over 8 million votes to emerge the winner of the poll.

Following the declaration, Nigerians have continued react to the outcome of the exercise across the country.

In Ibadan, residents described the victory of the president-elect as deserving, asking him to focus on improving the areas that need attention and bring the hope of the people alive.

In his congratulatory message, the Oyo central senator-elect commended the Asiwaju Tinubu for his resilience, assuring Nigerians that President-elect would replicate his past achievements during his administration.

Many Nigerians hope that the president-elect will help address economic instability and ensure need improvement is implemented.

ACCORD PARTY CANDIDATE CONGRATULATES TINUBU ON ELECTION VICTORY

The presidential candidate of the Accord party , Professor Christopher Imumolen has congratulated the president elect , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a well deserved victory.

Mr Imumolen congratulate all Nigerians for the passion and patriotism that inspired their participation in last Saturday’s general elections.

He added that their level of awareness and involvement in the electoral process was a clear sign that they understood the enormous powers they wield in deciding the outcomes of such polls, and by extension, the candidates upon whom they ultimately entrust their collective destinies.

For the accord Presidential candidate, the interest of Nigeria should be considered far above any primordial sentiments when current dissatisfaction over the conduct of the elections is being ventilated, to forestall any breakdown of law and order across the country.

Read Full Speech Below