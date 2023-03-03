The emergence of Senator Bola Tinubu as the President-elect has restored renewed hope to Nigerians, especially against the backdrop of his antecedents and records of achievements in previous offices occupied.

That’s according to the Secretary, Campaign Planning Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and senior advocate of Nigeria, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.

Ndoma-Egba, a former Senate Leader and former Chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, in a congratulatory message appealed to candidates of the other parties in the contest to accept the defeat in good faith and come together to work with the President-elect to strengthen institutions and systems and build a secure and prosperous Nigeria for the benefit of all and sundry.

ACCORD PARTY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE CONGRATULATES TINUBU

The presidential candidate of the Accord party , Professor Christopher Imumolen has congratulated the president elect , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a well deserved victory.

Mr Imumolen congratulate all Nigerians for the passion and patriotism that inspired their participation in last Saturday’s general elections.

He added that their level of awareness and involvement in the electoral process was a clear sign that they understood the enormous powers they wield in deciding the outcomes of such polls, and by extension, the candidates upon whom they ultimately entrust their collective destinies.

For the accord Presidential candidate, the interest of Nigeria should be considered far above any primordial sentiments when current dissatisfaction over the conduct of the elections is being ventilated, to forestall any breakdown of law and order across the country.

