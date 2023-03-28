The Katsina state governor-elect, Dikko Umaru Radda analyzing his victory, at the governorship polls said was overwhelming, asserting he won in all but one local government in the state, and achieving this by taking ninety percent of polling units in his estimates.

Addressing journalists after the election held a week ago, he indicated he feels much burden from the mandate given to him by the people , as he recognizes he needs to work hard for Katsina people despite current security and fiscal challenges.

Advertisement

Speaking to the credibility of the elections he posited that the BVAS have ensured voting numbers to be reduced, while ensuring every vote count.

He indicated that no election could be said to have been cleaner and more indicative of the will of the people, especially given the level of shocking upsets during the federal and state elections, than the 2023 elections.

Advertisement

He listed his administration priorities will be tackling insecurity, public sector reforms, healthcare and job creation. He indicated these priorities will be enunciated in his budget.

Advertisement

BENUE COURT RESTRAINS AYU FROM PARADING AS PDP CHAIRMAN

A High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has restrained embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit which has been adjourned to April 17, 2023 for hearing.

Advertisement

A member of the PDP from Benue, Terhide Utaan, who is the plaintiff before Justice W. I Kpochi, obtained the order restraining Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as national chairman of the party.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi after obtaining the court order, the plaintiff said following the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu by his Igyorov Ward Exco on Sunday, it is wrong for him to keep up with the office of national chairman and further disunite the party.

Iyorchia Ayu was suspended late last week for anti-party activities in the wake of the party’s loss in the presidential election.

Advertisement

But in a Monday statement by his media aide Simon Imobo-Tswam, the former lawmaker argued that only the ward lacked the powers to suspend him.

POST-ELECTION: POLICE, DSS WARN AGAINST VIOLENCE, URGE POLITICIANS TO EXPLORE APPROPRIATE CHANNELS FOR REDRESS.

Advertisement

The Inspector General of Police has lent his voice to the warning by the Department of State Services, DSS, against plans by aggrieved politicians to instigate a breakdown of law and order, in response to the outcome of the elections.

Usman Alkali says any appropriate law enforcement actions would be taken against anyone instigating violence.

A meeting convened by the Inspector General of Police to take a look at the operations of the police during the just concluded elections.

Advertisement

Among those present are Commissioners of Police who took charge of security during the polls.

The Police Chief is mindful of the political fall-out.

But wants aggrieved persons to abide by the law in seeking redress.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Department of State Services issued a warning against any attempt to incite violence and subvert the democratic process.

In the statement, the Spokesman for the Sevice said

“the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well.”

In a related action, the DSS said its agents in a joint operation with other security agents arrested a retired Army Officer- Col AU Suleiman.

Advertisement

The DSS alleges that the retired Colonel is part of a 6 man gang of criminals in Kogi State.

But a group has dismissed the claims against the retired Colonel Suleiman, describing him as a revered politician.

The onus of proof is now on the DSS.