The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has invited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect on its platform to a crucial meeting.

The closed-door meeting, which is scheduled to hold at the State House in Abuja on Monday, has got political stakeholders pondering what it is all about.

The invitation to the meeting, which was signed by APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, was also published on the party’s official Twitter handle around 10.08pm on Friday.

While requesting the guests to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners, the statement also urged them to arrive early enough to participate in a screening before the event slated for 2.00pm would commence.

CLERGYMAN SUPPORTs GOV. SANWO-OLU’S REELECTION BID

Nigerians have been charged to embrace peace, shun political and support the president- elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A clergyman Godwin Ikuru says following the much anticipated polls, it is now imperative for Nigerians to collaborate with him in the task ahead.

He expressed optimism that Asiwaju Tinubu will replicate the developmental strides achieved at the helms of affairs as former Lagos state governor.

And ahead the governorship election in lagos state, Mr Ikuru urged residents to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for the continuity and progress

