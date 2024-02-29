Nigeria is poised to take a significant stride in combating illegal wildlife trade with the introduction of the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill.

Spearheaded by Hon. Terseer Ugbor, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, the bill promises comprehensive amendments to existing laws, aimed at bolstering enforcement capabilities and deterring wildlife crime.

The proposed legislation seeks to empower law enforcement agencies with enhanced investigative tools, including the authority to conduct financial inquiries and intelligence-led operations. Additionally, it expands the judiciary’s ability to expedite wildlife cases and recover assets, while imposing stringent penalties on traffickers and poachers. Notably, the bill introduces corporate liability, reinforces international cooperation, and aligns Nigeria with global standards in wildlife conservation.

Hon. Ugbor emphasised the urgency of addressing wildlife trafficking, describing it as a threat to the planet’s ecological balance.

He stressed the collective responsibility to safeguard natural heritage for future generations, highlighting the bill as a beacon of hope amidst escalating environmental challenges.

The initiative has garnered support from organizations such as the Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI), the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), and the Wild Africa Fund (WAF). Tunde Morakinyo, ANI’s Executive Director, praised the government’s resolve in combating wildlife crime and pledged continued collaboration with partners to facilitate the bill’s swift enactment.

Mary Rice, Executive Director of EIA UK, underscored the importance of robust legislation in combating wildlife trafficking, urging Nigerian lawmakers to expedite the bill’s passage. Similarly, WAF CEO Peter Knights emphasized Nigeria’s potential to lead regional efforts in wildlife conservation through the enactment of progressive legislation.

The Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill will undergo hearings and further scrutiny, inviting input from lawmakers and the public alike. Its passage would mark a significant milestone in Nigeria’s commitment to wildlife protection and align the nation with international conservation efforts.