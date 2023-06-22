Nigeria is setting the pace as it’s now the first African country to consider an oiled Wildlife contingency plan.

This plan is a whole approach to ensuring its biodiversity is protected.

The national oil spill detection and response agency is collaborating with a global Initiative for West Central and Southern Africa.

At a four-day International workshop on oiled Wildlife contingency plan, the plan is aimed at ensuring a safe balance of the ecosystem and protects wildlife in the event of an oil spill.

The advantage of this to Nigeria’s ecosystem and biodiversity cannot be downplayed.

This contingency plan will particularly ensure some of the countries where life doesn’t go into extinction and for the Boost food production especially in the Niger Delta Region.

The DG of NOSDRA says the plan includes an oiled Wildlife Park where rescued species will be taken to and kept.

The contingency plan includes preventive and other measures which could help restore the ecosystem and help save lives in cases of oil spill.