Nigeria is now the first African country to adopt International sustainability standards board’s road map on sustainability reporting standards aimed at unlocking Capital Investments transforming business models and safeguarding the environment in the country.

The launch and adoption took place at the Nigerian Stock Market in Marina, Lagos.

The unveiling and adoption of the road map for sustainability reporting in Nigeria geared towards strengthening corporate reporting in the country by the financial reporting Council of Nigeria in partnership with the international sustainability Standards Board was led by the chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Faber .

Nigeria prides itself as the giant of Africa as it takes the leadership mantle in the Journey of sustainability reporting.

They say the adoption of this road map for sustainability will unlock capital investment, drive growth, Foster transparency, promote inclusivity and facilitate the decarbonization of the national economy.

The executive secretary, FRC Dr Rabiu Olowe pledged continued support for the

implementation of sustainable standard reporting.

The visiting ISSB proceeded to ring the closing bell at the Nigerian stock exchange.