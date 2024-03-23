The Ijaw Youth Council is calling on the Federal government to investigate the activities of Amaranta Oil and Gas company; its joint venture partners on Oil Mining Lease 42 or risk a shutdown of activities at the oil well.

Spokesman of the IYC, Binebai Princewill alleged suppression of indigenous contractors, host community deprivation and suspicious barging of crude oil by the company in Delta State.



OML 42 located along the trans-Forcados Pipeline onshore Delta West and is currently operated by a joint venture allegedly owned by NEPL of the Federal Government of Nigeria and Ernest Obijiesi of Amaranta Oil and Gas.

But a Save-Our-Soul message from host communities around the oil well is the reason for a press briefing that was convened.

The spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council, Binebai Princewill, spoke on issues of alleged deprivation, contract suppression and suspected crude oil barging operations by Amaranta Oil and Gas in the area.

With a gross production rate of about 250,000 barrels per day, the IYC warns of a shutdown of operations at the oil well if proper action is not taken on the matter.

While the IYC expects an investigation and prosecution by the federal government, efforts made to reach the management of Amaranta Oil and Gas proved abortive at the time of filing this report.