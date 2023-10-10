The Nigerian Government says the National Iron and Ore Company, NIOMCO, Itakpe in Kogi state, will soon commence operations after 40 years in limbo.

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar-Audu says Government is also mulling plans to make the Ajaokuta Steel Company an Industrial Park and a Free Trade Zone to attract Foreign Direct Investments.

This visit by the Minister of Steel Development to his home state, Kogi, is significant in all ramifications.

It is the Minister’s major assignment since assumption of office in August.

With a prospect of creating over 500,000 jobs, Shuaibu Abubakar-Audu has the mandate of President Bola Tinubu to get the two major Steel organisations running as antedotes for unemployment and youth restiveness.

His first point of call is the Ajaokuta Steel Company for a first hand assessment of the state of the organisation.

The company’s management gives an overview.

The Minister speaks about Government’s plan in the days ahead.

From Ajaokuta, the Minister’s team moved to Itakpe, also in Kogi state, where the multi million dollar National Iron and Ore Company, NIOMCO, is situated.

Authorises here describe the company as the cornerstone of the nation’s Steel production without which Ajaokuta cannot function.

Shuaibu Abubakar-Audu says the company, which has been lying in waste, is a priority of the Bola Tinubu government under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

