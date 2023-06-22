A gas explosion at a BBQ restaurant in the Chinese city of Yinchuan, northwest Ningxia province, killed at least 31 people and injured seven others on Wednesday night, according to official media.

Official broadcaster CCTV, said the explosion happened at around 8:40 p.m. and was brought on by a liquified gas tank leak within the restaurant.

One of the seven injured remains in a critical condition. For minor wounds, burns, and glass cuts, the other six are receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Local fire authorities sent 20 vehicles and more than 100 personnel to the scene, with search and rescue operations lasting until 4 a.m. Thursday, according to state media.

The Yinchuan authorities said in a statement said Thursday that interviews with police and firefighters on the scene revealed that two restaurant employees had smelled gas about an hour before the explosion.

According to the statement, the two employees discovered that the gas tank valve had broken and dispatched another employee to get a new one. The explosion occurred when the valve was being changed.