In a bid to address the escalating costs of food items in Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde has announced the suspension of revenue collection on farm produce marketed within the state for the next six months.

Governor Makinde specified that revenue collection will now be directed towards those transporting farm produce out of Oyo state.

He made the declaration during a meeting with stakeholders in the agricultural sector in Oyo town.

The governor also disclosed that his administration would subsidize land clearing for farmers across the state, reducing the cost to 50 percent of the initial price of 30,000 naira.

He revealed the disbursement of N1 billion to smallholder farmers under the SAfER program, providing them with more accessible conditions for obtaining low-interest loans from the Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State.

To ensure effective implementation, a ten-member committee was established to monitor policies aimed at addressing food inflation. Six committee members will be selected from stakeholders, with four appointed by the government.