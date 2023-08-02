The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has so far collected the sum of N98,579,312,517.94 from January to July showing a significant rise from the N65,757,760,389.50 received during the same time in 2022.

The Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, said this while addressing members of Staff during a virtual meeting, according to a statement signed by the Service’s Head Cooperate Communication, Mr Mustapha Sumaila, and made accessible to journalists in Abuja.

Mr Abdullahi expressed appreciation for their hard work and noted that collecting almost N33 billion more than the previous year shows that good tactics and procedures are being adopted.

The FCT-IRS boss praised the personnel for their outstanding achievement and encouraged them to maintain their steadfast devotion in order to exceed the income target set for 2023.

He said that “the management of FCT-IRS under his leadership has been relentless in its efforts to establish a robust institutional framework to support the Service’s operations. Gradually, the benefits of these ongoing endeavors have become evident, contributing to the remarkable results achieved.”

Addressing concerns about the impact of fuel subsidy removal, Mr. Abdullahi reassured the staff that the Service is fully aware of the challenges they face. He pledged that every possible measure within the provisions of the budget will be taken to improve their well-being, ensuring that they receive what is due to them.

According to him, priority is given to the welfare of the staff, as their health and satisfaction are essential for their meaningful contributions to the Service.”

The FCT-IRS says it remains committed to its purpose of efficient tax collection, and its accomplishments are a credit to its staff’s dedication and hard work.

It added that with strategic management and the devotion of each team member, the FCT-IRS is ready to improve revenue collection and contribute to the Federal Capital Territory’s development goals.