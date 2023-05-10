The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) is committed to working with relevant organisations on a global scale to develop the staff’s capacity for better service delivery and increased revenue generation, according to Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, acting executive chairman.

Mr Abdullahi made the remarks while receiving the Global President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Mr. Joseph Owolabi, and his team in Abuja.

He explained that, under his leadership, the Service was dedicated to prioritising capacity building as a means of increasing tax collection in the FCT.

The FCT-IRS boss, who emphasised the significant benefits and global prospects ACCA has afforded the Service, emphasized the need of workers participating in the ACCA program in order to develop themselves.

Mr Abdullahi added that, the Service is always ready to support staff in attaining the skills and expertise needed for the job.

According to him, FCT-IRS aims to set an example in the public sector of the country.

The Acting Chairman noted that the FCT-IRS being an approved employer of the ACCA, is by this virtue, saddled with a global responsibility to ensure that the Service is equipped with well trained and knowledgeable professionals.

Abdullahi also reassured the ACCA of continued support and partnership, adding that the association has grown tremendously over the years and the FCT-IRS, being an active partner of the Institute, will strive to maintain the image of ACCA across all spheres.

The Global President of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Mr. Joseph Owolabi, commended the FCT-IRS for the critical role the agency plays in the FCT and the ripple effect it has on the Federation.

He further appreciated the Service for its assistance to not only ACCA but also fellow members.

According to him, the Institute will continue to empower its members in terms of learning and attracting the necessary talents in order to produce the next generation of professional accountants, whom he constantly referred to as “talents of the future.”

The Acting Executive Chairman is an ACCA fellow who was recently appointed to the ACCA’s Nigerian Advisory Committee due to his wide knowledge, depth of experience, and cross-sector skills in the profession.