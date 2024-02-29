No fewer than 40 hostages held by kidnappers terrorizing zing and Yorro local governments of Taraba state have been rescued in a joint operation carried out by the vigilantes and local hunters.

The state Commissioner of police David Iloyanomon who disclosed this at a press conference held at the command anti kidnapping unit, Jalingo, said that 10 suspected kidnappers were also arrested at different locations in Ardo-Kola local government area of the state.

The fight against the rising incidents of kidnapping in Taraba state has been intense, and also taken to the hideouts of these criminals at the Gongomaliki mountain in zing and Yerro Local government areas of Taraba state.

This was a new strategy adopted by the state Commissioner of Police, CP David Iloyanomon, and it is yielding the desired result

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Jalingo, the state Commissioner of police confirmed that that some local hunters and vigilante were unfortunately killed during the exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers.

He explained that some of the rescued hostages have been taken to the police clinic for examination and treatment.

He disclosed that one of the rescued hostages had an eye plucked out, while another who had a gunshot injury is still in the hospital.

He commended Governor Agbu Kefas for the support given to security operating in the state to carryout their constitutional obligations.

Some of the traumatised victims and relatives shared their views on the development.

The state police commissioner said under his watch he will continue to collaborate with local security outfits to ensure the state’s safety and eliminate all criminal elements.