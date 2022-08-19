Farmers, hunters, vigilantes collaborate to fight banditry, terrorism

Farmers, vigilantes and hunters are collaborating with security forces in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

Advertisement

The leadership of the volunteer group with membership across the country says a mix of native and conventional intelligence, is what is needed to tackle the problem.

Hunters, farmers and vigilantes converge on Abuja Wednesday to chart a new course on how to scale up collaboration with security forces to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, the volunteers have been collaborating with security forces on operations, although informally.

The leader of the group said the ability to generate and apply native intelligence gives its members an edge in combating crime in ungoverned spaces such as the forest.

Advertisement