Fifty rangers have been trained to provide security and protect wildlife in the Yankari game reserve in Bauchi state.

The Wildlife Conservation Society also donated solar-powered boreholes to communities around the wildlife sanctuary.

First opened in 1962 but officially becoming a national park by decree 36 of 1991, the Yankari game reserve is a tourist paradise.

Advertisement

But the wildlife and the tranquility of this reserve are threatened by human activities.

The Wildlife Conservation Society is addressing this challenge from two angles.

The first is providing solar-powered boreholes to communities around the reserve.

Advertisement

Another area of intervention is the training of rangers to provide security in the reserve.

Poachers and hunters target this wildlife.

The tusks of elephants are a choice commodity of criminals in the black market.

Advertisement

The Yankari game reserve is almost twice the size of Lagos state.

The park is famous for its elephants, lions and five warm springs.

Advertisement