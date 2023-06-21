The Enugu State Government in has stated its intention to set aside nearly 100,000 hectares of land to increase cassava production for export, much as the Federal Government has stated its desire to partner with the state government on agriculture.

The state governor, Dr Peter Mbah, made the announcement during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning led by the Permanent Secretary, Nebeolisa Anako.

The governor stated that cassava production would move beyond domestic consumption to export while noting that his administration had previously designated agriculture as one of the main sectors that would drive development and growth in the state.

He claimed that the development of cassava would result in the value chain that would produce products like cassava flour, cassava cake, and cassava chips, among others, that would bring in money for the populace.

Governor Mbah added “This project is in synchrony with our developmental plan. We’ve identified agriculture as one of the productivity sectors.

“Enugu has arable land that yields five times more than other states. We will be working with you closely in this regard and we’re ready to provide you with all the things you need to start the pilot project in our state.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Nebeolisa Anako, expressed delight at the warm reception received from the governor, saying the high delegation from the ministry comprised of multi-sectoral team members eager to chart the way forward for the development of the country’s economy.

He recalled that the Federal Executive Council had earlier approved a pilot project on cassava production to commence in the South East zone, adding that they were ready to collaborate with the state government, including their universities to grow the economy.

According to him, the project would begin with a biosphere, cassava, and palm production sensitization program.

Mr. Nebeolisa further stated that the initiative would boost the economy, create thousands of jobs, and engage the youth.

He also stated that the federal government would provide subsidies to Enugu farmers in support of the project.