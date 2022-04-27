Manifesto unveiling: Oyebanji expresses appreciation to APC leaders, Ekiti people

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in the June 18 election, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has expressed his appreciation to APC leaders, party members and the people of the State for their massive support and show of love during the official unveiling of his manifesto and opening of campaign office in Ado- Ekiti on Tuesday.The APC governorsFollowing the unveiling of the six- point development agenda at a colourful event at the Adetiloye Hall, Oyebanji, leaders of the party and supporters had staged a carnival – like possession to Ajilosun end of the state capital for the opening of his campaign office.

Oyebanji, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed his appreciation to God Almighty for the success of the event. Specifically, he thanked Ekiti State Governor and leader of the party in the State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, former Deputy Governor, Prof Modupe Adelabu; APC State Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotosho and members of his excecutive for their support.

He also thanked National and State Assembly members present, women and youth wings of the party, leadership of the various unions, market women, artisans, drivers unions and commercial motorcycles drivers and the BAO Independent Support Group for the massive support.

The APC Candidate said he was overwhelmed by the crowd and the fact they defied the scorching sun to take part in the road show from Trade Fair Complex to Ajilosun ( a distance of about 10 km) in solidarity with him.

While calling on APC members and his supporters to step up their mobilisation efforts ahead of the June 18 election, Oyebanji reiterated his promise to stand firm and follow to the letter all the developmental plans listed in his manifesto.

He also reassured Ekiti people that the APC campaign would be issued-based and devoid of any form of violence.

“Yesterday’s events marked a significant part of our aspiration to provide quality leadership for Ekiti people. To say I was overwhelmed and impressed by the support I got from my leaders and people of Ekiti, who trooped out in large numbers to be part of the road show, would be an understatement. The demonstrated love and support for me, my deputy governorship candidate and the APC has further rekindled my conviction that Ekiti people are truly progressive minded and still prefer our party, APC, to other political parties.

“Having presented our manifesto, I promise, with all sincerity, to remain committed to it. I will not derail in my determination to sustain the developmental strides of Governor John Kayode Fayemi administration. Ekiti has shown us love and I want them to continue giving us the support to enable us win the June 18 election,” he stated.