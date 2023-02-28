The All Progressive Congress ( APC) has been defeated by the opposition; the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential and national elections in Kaduna state.

Prof. Muhammad Zayyan Umar, who was the Returning Officer for Kaduna state declared the result after the collation exercise ended at about 1.30am on Tuesday.

The APC polled 399,293 votes to come second, winning just two Local Government Areas out of the 23 local Councils in the state.

According to the results, PDP won in 14 Local Government Areas with 554, 360 votes while Labour Party polled 294, 494 votes to come third, winning seven Local Councils.

The NNPP came fourth and polled 92,969 votes. The results as announced by the returning officer are as follows.

Giwa LG

APC – 19,922

PDP – 22,302

LP – 565

NNPP – 3,114

Kaura LG

APC – 1847

PDP – 7847

LP – 25,744

NNPP – 320

Kajuru LG

APC – 3,940

PDP – 9,253

LP – 14,875

NNPP – 1,221

Soba LG

APC – 18,965

PDP – 23,364

LP – 354

NNPP – 3,722

Makarfi LG

APC -13,767

PDP – 22,098

LP – 759

NNPP -5,219

Jaba LG

APC – 3,131

PDP – 8,798

LP – 9,967

NNPP – 335

K/South LG

APC – 29,596

PDP- 42, 996

LP – 22, 577

NNPP – 9,124

Kauru LG

APC – 15,870

PDP – 19,018

LP – 11,293

NNPP – 3,128

Lere LG

APC – 24,695

PDP 34,149

LP – 15, 568

NNPP – 7,264

Ikara LG

APC – 17,297

PDP – 24,540

LP – 994

NNPP – 4,274

Zanga LG

APC – 9,393

PDP 9,233

LP 9,088

NNPP – 356

Kagarko LG

APC – 9,698

PDP – 14, 027

LP – 12,502

NNPP – 1,255

Kachia LG

APC -12,053

PDP – 16, 049

LP – 17,381

NNPP – 1,521

Zango Kataf

APC – 5,877

PDP – 20, 170

LP – 22, 689

NNPP – 246

Zaria LG

APC – 41, 422

PDP – 62, 260

LP – 3,634

NNPP – 8729

Sabon Gari

APC – 25, 714

PDP – 30,713

LP – 12,834

NNPP – 6,082

Kubau LG

APC – 20,139

PDP – 23,686

LP – 1,701

NNPP 4,819

Birnin Gwari

APC – 17,087

PDP – 8, 774

LP 235

NNPP – 1,143

Chikun LG

APC – 9,367

PDP – 32, 659

LP – 69, 117

NNPP – 2,752

Kudan LG

APC – 11,630

PDP – 19, 340

LP – 923

NNPP – 6,747

Jemma LG

APC – 10,928

PDP – 16,452

LP – 26,560

NNPP – 719

K/ North LG

APC – 39, 693

PDP – 40, 670

LP – 10, 330

NNPP -12,616

Igabi LG

APC – 37,259

PDP – 45, 962

LP – 4,839

NNPP – 8, 276

No of registered votes – 4,335,208

No of accredited voters – 1,418,046

No of votes cast – 1,401,376

No of valid votes – 1,360,153

No of rejected votes – 41,223