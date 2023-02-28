The All Progressive Congress ( APC) has been defeated by the opposition; the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential and national elections in Kaduna state.
Prof. Muhammad Zayyan Umar, who was the Returning Officer for Kaduna state declared the result after the collation exercise ended at about 1.30am on Tuesday.
The APC polled 399,293 votes to come second, winning just two Local Government Areas out of the 23 local Councils in the state.
According to the results, PDP won in 14 Local Government Areas with 554, 360 votes while Labour Party polled 294, 494 votes to come third, winning seven Local Councils.
The NNPP came fourth and polled 92,969 votes. The results as announced by the returning officer are as follows.
Giwa LG
APC – 19,922
PDP – 22,302
LP – 565
NNPP – 3,114
Kaura LG
APC – 1847
PDP – 7847
LP – 25,744
NNPP – 320
Kajuru LG
APC – 3,940
PDP – 9,253
LP – 14,875
NNPP – 1,221
Soba LG
APC – 18,965
PDP – 23,364
LP – 354
NNPP – 3,722
Makarfi LG
APC -13,767
PDP – 22,098
LP – 759
NNPP -5,219
Jaba LG
APC – 3,131
PDP – 8,798
LP – 9,967
NNPP – 335
K/South LG
APC – 29,596
PDP- 42, 996
LP – 22, 577
NNPP – 9,124
Kauru LG
APC – 15,870
PDP – 19,018
LP – 11,293
NNPP – 3,128
Lere LG
APC – 24,695
PDP 34,149
LP – 15, 568
NNPP – 7,264
Ikara LG
APC – 17,297
PDP – 24,540
LP – 994
NNPP – 4,274
Zanga LG
APC – 9,393
PDP 9,233
LP 9,088
NNPP – 356
Kagarko LG
APC – 9,698
PDP – 14, 027
LP – 12,502
NNPP – 1,255
Kachia LG
APC -12,053
PDP – 16, 049
LP – 17,381
NNPP – 1,521
Zango Kataf
APC – 5,877
PDP – 20, 170
LP – 22, 689
NNPP – 246
Zaria LG
APC – 41, 422
PDP – 62, 260
LP – 3,634
NNPP – 8729
Sabon Gari
APC – 25, 714
PDP – 30,713
LP – 12,834
NNPP – 6,082
Kubau LG
APC – 20,139
PDP – 23,686
LP – 1,701
NNPP 4,819
Birnin Gwari
APC – 17,087
PDP – 8, 774
LP 235
NNPP – 1,143
Chikun LG
APC – 9,367
PDP – 32, 659
LP – 69, 117
NNPP – 2,752
Kudan LG
APC – 11,630
PDP – 19, 340
LP – 923
NNPP – 6,747
Jemma LG
APC – 10,928
PDP – 16,452
LP – 26,560
NNPP – 719
K/ North LG
APC – 39, 693
PDP – 40, 670
LP – 10, 330
NNPP -12,616
Igabi LG
APC – 37,259
PDP – 45, 962
LP – 4,839
NNPP – 8, 276
No of registered votes – 4,335,208
No of accredited voters – 1,418,046
No of votes cast – 1,401,376
No of valid votes – 1,360,153
No of rejected votes – 41,223
