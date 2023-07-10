The Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Community Communications , Mary Oso- Omotosho has said that the Governor Oyebanji-led administration forms a synergy with community associations to deepen and foster grassroots development and solve challenges faced in their respective neighbourhoods.

Mrs Omotosho who stated this in an engagement with leadership of community associations in Ado Ekiti said that the engagement was in fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Oyebanji to run an all inclusive government with an assurance to hear the people and truly see the people .

The SSA expressed delight on the turnout of the community chairmen despite the short notice of invitation to the crucial meeting and explained that community engagement was key in the delivery of good governance as it paves the way for dialogue where Government and communities can make decisions to create social development in their respective communities.

Earlier in a sensitization session , the Project Coordinator , Ekiti NEWMAP , Dr. Akinyemi Akinyugha educated the chairmen on how to dispose their wastes without blocking the drains noting that the state government is spending a lot of resources on dredging of waterways and clearing of blocked drainages across the state to avert flooding.

He also appealed to owners of abandoned plots of land or uncompleted buildings overtaken by bush in residential areas to clear the weedy portions to prevent harbouring hoodlums from any quarters .

Advertisement

In their remarks, Chairmen Ado North , West , Central LCDAs and Ado LGA , Hon. Yomi Oso , Hon. Taye Alagba , Engnr. Toyin Ojo and Chief Bosun Osaloni respectively ,appreciated Governor Oyebanji for the fatherly role played in ensuring more development in their respective Council Areas.

They applauded the Governor for separate payments of ecological funds to Council Chairmen which they said has allowed for a remarkable impact and turnaround of communities hitherto afflicted with ecological problems.

Speaking on behalf of the Communities Chairmen , Elder Gboyega Abegunde , eulogized and appreciated Governor Oyebanji for fulfilling his electioneering campaign promise of holding a regular meeting with Landlords Associations in Ado Ekiti.