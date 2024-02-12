The PDP Governors’ Forum after their closed door meeting says the Federal Government as a matter of urgency must embark on initiatives involving all the sub national governments to bring a lasting solution to economic crisis affecting the nation.

The forum also reiterate call for State Police with appropriate safeguards to avoid any abuse or overreach by any tier of government.

They also decried the falling value of the Naira and requested the monetary and fiscal authorities to find appropriate solutions.

On Party politics , the Forum passed a vote of confidence in the Iliya Damagum led National Working Committee , NWC of the Party and urged it to put in motion the machinery for convening meetings of the appropriate organs of the party from Caucus to National Executive Committee NEC, as soon as possible.