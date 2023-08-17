National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje has appealed to Nigerians to keep faith with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his honesty with citizens.

He stated this, in Abuja when the Forum of Former Directors and Chairmen of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) paid him a cour­tesy visit in his office.

leader of the Forum of former Directors and Secretaries of APC PCC, Ma­jor Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril (rtd.), said they were at the APC nation­al secretariat to show solidarity with the leadership of the party.

The Forum was created so as to contribute to the good work they played individ­ually and collectively to ensure the victory of President Bola Tinubu.