Leading governorship aspirant in Edo state, Victoria Omua Amu, has extended warm congratulations to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), His Excellency Abdullahi Ganduje, on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

In a statement issued on Friday by her media office in Benin City, Edo State capital, Mrs Omua Amu expressed admiration for Dr. Ganduje’s decades of dedicated service to the party and the nation.

“On this special day, I join the ranks of well-wishers to celebrate a seasoned politician, a visionary leader, and a pillar of the All Progressives Congress. Sir, your commitment to the ideals of our party has been unwavering, and his wisdom continues to guide us through the intricacies of Nigerian politics,” Mrs Omua Amu remarked.

According to the statement, Dr Ganduje, a statesman with a wealth of experience, has played a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Nigeria.

The APC governorship hopeful said Dr Ganduje’s leadership qualities, resilience, and dedication to the principles of democracy have made a lasting impact on the APC and the nation as a whole.

Mrs Omua Amu recognises and appreciates the efforts of Dr Ganduje in fostering unity within our great party. ‘As we continue to strive for progress and excellence, we are grateful for the guidance and leadership provided by our national chairman,” the statement further noted.

The governorship aspirant expressed optimism about the continued collaboration between the APC and leaders like Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, emphasizing the importance of unity in achieving the party’s objectives.

Mrs Omua Amu wishes the APC national chairman good health, joy, and success in all his endeavors. She prays this birthday mark the beginning of another year filled with accomplishments and fulfillment. “The APC family in Edo State rejoices with Chairman Ganduje on this auspicious occasion,” the statement concluded.