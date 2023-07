The APC National Chairman Hopeful, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said his position will better unite the party.

Speaking with newsmen at his residence in the nations capital, Mr Ganduje says the APC will be active in Nigerias democratic process and will serve as a driving force for progressive politics.

Abdullahi Ganduje has been rumored to be the next APC National Chairman, a position that will be subject to confirmation by the gathering of the National Executive Committee of the APC.