A member of the House of Representatives in Edo state election, Anamero Dekeri is advocating access to free quality education at all level to be a right of every Nigerian citizen regardless social status.

He also wants stakeholders joined hands with President Bola Tinubu administration to revamp the nation’s educational system.

In Nigeria today, socio-economic barriers dictate educational outcomes of high percentage of citizens. But for the member of the House of representatives, Anamero Dekeri it should not be so. He believes that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves access to quality education.

At this gathering to woo APC party supporters, the governorship aspirant says he has concluded arrangements to procure and distribute 10,000 WAEC forms.

The forms will be shared free to indigents in Edo who are ready to sit for the examination next year.

The House of Representatives member says his focus on education as a priority reflects his commitment to the development and progress of the state.

Advertisement

Some residents of Edo state Commended the aspirant for his selfless Service to humanity,

The 10,000 forms to be procured by the federal lawmaker has been equitably allocated to all the communities and sectors in the state.