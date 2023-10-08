Osun state Government has reiterated its commitment towards ensuring functional and qualitative education from primary to tertiary institution.

The state commissioner for education, Dipo Eluwole was speaking in Modakeke during the distribution of exercise books to primary school pupils.

The first term of 2023/2024 academic Session commenced about three weeks ago.

Advertisement

Due to the economic situation in the country, many parents and guardians are yet to meet the demands of their children and wards in terms of provision of writing materials.

In Modakeke, pupils of thirty schools were invited to be given five thousand exercise books as facilitated by the chairman, osun State water corporation, Sam Oyedotun.

The State Commissioner for Education says a lot is being done to revitalize the Education sector.

Advertisement

Thousands of exercise books and other educational materials had been distributed in different public schools across the state in the last four weeks by a number of individuals to compliment efforts of parents and guardians.