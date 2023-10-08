Students under the aegis of the National Association of Ogun State Students have commended the Ogun State Governor for his support for education development in the state.

They made this known during the convention of the body held at the Nigeria Labour Congress Secretariat, Abeokuta.

The election produced new National President of the body who will be coordinating and representing the interest of Ogun State Students across the country.

Advertisement

The outgoing President of the body while welcoming his successor wants him to continue to represents the students of Ogun State Origin well across the country and appreciates the support of the government.